Kore Group (KORE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KORE stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
