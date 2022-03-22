Kore Group (KORE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.