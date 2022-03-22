Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

