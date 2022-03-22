Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) will post sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

