Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.