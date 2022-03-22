Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 29,206 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

