Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

