Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,609 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

