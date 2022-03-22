Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

