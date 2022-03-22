Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.