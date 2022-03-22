Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart Purchases 399 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Mark Stoddart purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,128.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,545.72.

TSE:LNR opened at C$58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$48.99 and a 1-year high of C$84.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

