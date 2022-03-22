LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $25.12

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $24.47. LivePerson shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

