Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

