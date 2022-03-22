London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,200 by Analysts at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($135.60) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,862 ($103.50) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The firm has a market cap of £43.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,163.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,237.33.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,943.13).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

