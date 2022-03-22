Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $108.91.

