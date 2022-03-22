Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.
IJR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. 555,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
