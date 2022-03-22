Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,723. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

