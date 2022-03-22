Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.
SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,723. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.