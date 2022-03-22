Lossless Price Hits $0.40 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $1.36 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.