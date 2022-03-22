Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $45.87

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $47.55. Lovesac shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 351 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $712.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

