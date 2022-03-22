Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.34 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

