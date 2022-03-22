LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($928.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €779.36 ($856.44).

Shares of MC opened at €633.20 ($695.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €664.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €675.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

