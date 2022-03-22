M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 994 ($13.09), with a volume of 27162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 846.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £543.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.85), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($29,571.14).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

