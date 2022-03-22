MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.
About MAAS Group (Get Rating)
