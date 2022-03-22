Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $10,617,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 62,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 6,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

