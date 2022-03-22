MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 8,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 210.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

