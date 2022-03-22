MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $685,848.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00007533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.80 or 0.07024307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.31 or 0.99592178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041680 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

