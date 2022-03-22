MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 841,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,567 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

