Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.18

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.18 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 222.90 ($2.93), with a volume of 2,701,887 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,137.44).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

