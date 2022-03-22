Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 445,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,474,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

