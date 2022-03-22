Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 30th

Shares of Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS MWWC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Marketing Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
