Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 30th

Shares of Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS MWWC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Marketing Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

