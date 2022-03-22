Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 885 ($11.65) price target on the stock.

MSLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.40) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON MSLH opened at GBX 665 ($8.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.28). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 661.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

