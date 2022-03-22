Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a P/E ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

