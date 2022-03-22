Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

