Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

