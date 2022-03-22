Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

