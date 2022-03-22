Maxim Group Trims Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Target Price to $4.00

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
