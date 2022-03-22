Maxim Group Trims Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Target Price to $4.00

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

