McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY22 guidance at $3.17-$3.22 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MKC opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

