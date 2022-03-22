Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
