Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

