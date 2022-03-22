MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $595,176.51 and $390.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00078582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,850,262 coins and its circulating supply is 152,548,334 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

