Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.09 and its 200-day moving average is $310.69. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.14 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

