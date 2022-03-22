MintMe.com Coin Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $9,790.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,587.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.96 or 0.07058394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00284427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00890033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00099803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00462394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00419762 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.