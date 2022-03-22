Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $36.29 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $421,694.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $36.29 or 0.00085181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

