Mizuho Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $65.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.59.

VTR stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 424.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 118,653 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

