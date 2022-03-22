Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 749,988 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

