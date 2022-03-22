MMOCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $231,832.02 and $28.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

