MobileCoin Market Cap Tops $389.34 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00012354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and $697,830.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

