Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,053. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

