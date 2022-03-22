Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) will issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

MOGO stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

