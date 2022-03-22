MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.30 Million

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce $316.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.60 million to $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGI shares. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

