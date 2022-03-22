MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB stock opened at $390.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.79 and its 200-day moving average is $459.62. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

