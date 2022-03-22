Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -372.54 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 151,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.